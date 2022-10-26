News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds United's predicted Premier League finishing position revealed compared to Everton, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City

Jesse Marsch admits he is struggling to explain Leeds United’s slump in form after Sunday’s home defeat to Fulham increased the pressure on the Whites head coach.

By Ben McKenna
36 minutes ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 5:03pm

Marsch faced another barrage of questions over his future after his side’s winless run was extended to eight matches with the 3-2 loss as they slipped into the Premier League’s bottom three. The 48-year-old American, who insisted he still had the board’s backing, said he would not “throw anyone under the bus” and that the buck stopped with him.

Marsch said: “It’s difficult to explain why we can’t capitalise and we give certain things away, but I’m not finger-pointing, I’m looking directly at myself.

“I’m taking responsibility. I’m trying to push them to understand how to get better and we have to demand that now for the next game. We have to do everything we can again to try to figure out how to get the win.”

Most Popular

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Sam Greenwood of Leeds United looks dejected after conceding their second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Defender Luke Ayling insisted that the squad was behind Marsch as Leeds head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday night. He said: “All the boys in that changing room are right behind him. He came in last year in a tricky position and kept us in the Premier League and we’re all behind him this year.

“We’re going to try and pick ourselves up and go again for Saturday. Stay calm. I know it’s hard to say that, but we’re only 11 games into the season.”

Following the latest round of Premier League games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 38 games. As it stands, it is just about good news for Leeds…

FiveThirtyEight’s Predicted Premier League Table

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Team Predicted Points
Man City 87
Arsenal 76
Liverpool 70
Chelsea 69
Man United 66
Tottenham 66
Newcastle 61
Brighton 57
West Ham 51
Crystal Palace 46
Aston Villa 46
Brentford 45
Fulham 44
Leicester 42
Everton 42
Southampton 40
Leeds United 38
Wolves 37
Bournemouth 35
Nottingham Forest 32
Premier LeagueAmericanEvertonFulham