Leeds United's Premier League relegation chances predicted as winless run stretches to five games with Crystal Palace defeat
Leeds United’s winless run stretched to five games as they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
The Whites have six league games remaining before the break for the World Cup in Qatar. It is a mixed bag of opponents for Jesse Marsch’s side, with Leeds facing Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in that run.
Their other three games come against Leicester City, Fulham and Bournemouth.
Marsch remains optimistic his side have the potential to turn things around after their frustrating defeat at Selhurst Park last weekend.
He said: “Sometimes the clarity of options, the clarity of movement, the quality to make the last play, it’s a little combination of everything.
“But my experience is it comes together. It’s hard for me, we have a young team and we need to keep developing.
“Most of the teams I’ve coached, we score goals in bunches and here we just aren’t able to reward ourselves in big moments when we create advantages and are often on top of the game.
“In every game it’s been a little like that. We’ve got to find a way to get leads and then add onto them.
“We like our group a lot. I like this team. I love this team, I really do. I believe in this team and I know that we’re going to improve and keep getting better.”
Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted that Leeds will finish outside the Premier League’s bottom three with their probability of relegation rated at 21 per cent.
The Whites are being tipped to finish above Everton, Leicester, Wolves, Southampton, Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest after 38 games, with the latter three predicted to be relegated.
Up next for Leeds is a home game with in-form Arsenal, who top the Premier League table with eight wins from their opening nine games.