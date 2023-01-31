Leeds United's Premier League relegation rivals strengthen their defence

Leeds have signed Servette defender Diogo Monteiro and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan but have let Diego Llorente join Roma.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv, late on deadline day.
The 20-year-old, capped 24 times by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Vitality Stadium and becomes the Cherries’ fifth January transfer addition.
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Illia to the club and he arrives with a burgeoning CV.
“Despite only being 20, he has played at the highest level for club and country and has established himself as one of the most sought-after young defenders in the world.
“We are very much looking forward to seeing him continue his development with us and know he will be a valued and important member of our squad.”