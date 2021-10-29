Leeds United's Raphinha called up to Brazil squad for November international fixtures

Brazil are unbeaten in the South American qualifying, leaving them well on course to feature in next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Raphinha burst onto the international scene earlier this month as he claimed two assists in his first Brazil appearance before scoring twice on his full international debut.

CALL-UP: To Brazil for Leeds United's Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

His involvement in the last set of Brazil fixtures saw him miss United's Premier League trip to Southampton due to the final qualifying match being held in the early hours of Friday morning.