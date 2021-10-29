Leeds United's Raphinha called up to Brazil squad for November international fixtures

Read More
Brazil are unbeaten in the South American qualifying, leaving them well on course to feature in next year's World Cup in Qatar.
Raphinha burst onto the international scene earlier this month as he claimed two assists in his first Brazil appearance before scoring twice on his full international debut.
His involvement in the last set of Brazil fixtures saw him miss United's Premier League trip to Southampton due to the final qualifying match being held in the early hours of Friday morning.
No such clashes are expected this time around and with no more countries on England's travel red list from November 1, the Leeds player will not be required to quarantine on his return.