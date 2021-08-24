Leeds United's Tyler Roberts, Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington-Davies and Hull City's Matt Smith handed Wales call-ups

Roberts played 12 minutes and Norrington-Davies and Smith did not make it onto the field during the tournament, but all remain part of caretaker manager Rob Page's plans after being named in a 27-man party for a friendly in Finland, and World Cup qualifiers against Belarus in Russia and at home to Estonia.

Wales had a positive campaign at the European Championship, reaching the last 16 before losing to Denmark and that is reflected by a largely unchanged squad. George Thomas, Brennan Johnson and James Lawrence have been included, at the expense of Ben Cabango and Connor Roberts.

Left wing-back Norrington-Davies made his first Championship start for the Blades at the weekend, having previously played in the division on loan at Luton Town and Stoke City.

CALL-UP: Leeds United's Wales international Tyler Roberts

Smith was on loan at Doncaster Rovers from Manchester City last season, but is now on loan at Championship Hull.

Roberts has come off the bench in both Leeds's first two games of the new Premier League season.

Gareth Bale will reach 99 caps for his country if he plays in all three matches having been part of Real Madrid's early-season plans and scoring at the weekend.

WALES SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Daniel Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), James Lawrence (FC St Pauli), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Harry Wilson (Fulham), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Matthew Smith (Manchester City - on loan at Hull City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United - on loan at Dundee United), George Thomas (QPR), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)