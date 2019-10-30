Legendary goalkeeper tears in Leeds United boss, Manchester City starlet joins Blackburn Rovers on trial - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship season is shaping up to be another vintage campaign, with the high-octane, unpredictable nature of the competition showing no sign of letting up over the opening set of matches. As things stand, a mere five points separate the top eleven sides in the division, in a league table so tightly-packed it's impossible to foresee who will be in the running for promotion towards the tail end of the season.



Following last weekend's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to bounce big with a win on Saturday, in their home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game fresh off the back of a dismal 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest gossip and from the Championship...

Ex-Leeds star Danny Mills has claimed that the Whites' star loanee defender Ben White will prove to be a real asset for Brighton, and is likely to be sold for a "fortune" in the future. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has suggested that his current form won't see him earn a call-up to the next Scotland squad, despite finding some fine form under Garry Monk of late. (Sheffield Star)

Millwall's new manager Gary Rowett has claimed that he will have the club's backing to make signings in January, but will let his current crop of players prove their worth first over the coming weeks. (South London Press)

Preston North End midfielder Billy Bodin has committed his future to the Lilywhites by signing a new contract, which will see him stay at Deepdale until at least 2021. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Marcelo Bielsa's comments suggesting support for Chilean protesters have been met with outrage by Paraguay legend Jose Luis Chilavert, who claimed his "failures lead him to populism". (Sports Witness)

Brentford striker Marcus Forss looks likely to return to the club from his loan spell with AFC Wimbledon in January, but could be set for a Premier League move with the likes of West Ham and Brighton interested. (Team Talk)

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that midfielder Nick Powell has suffered a further setback, picking up a fresh injury during recovery from an initial lengthy layoff. (Stoke Sentinel)

Blackburn Rovers have brought in Manchester City starlet Timi Sobowale in on a trial, as they look to add some more quality to their U23 side with the Ireland youth international. (The 72)