Legendary goalkeeper tears in Leeds United boss, Manchester City starlet joins Blackburn Rovers on trial - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship season is shaping up to be another vintage campaign, with the high-octane, unpredictable nature of the competition showing no sign of letting up over the opening set of matches. As things stand, a mere five points separate the top eleven sides in the division, in a league table so tightly-packed it's impossible to foresee who will be in the running for promotion towards the tail end of the season.
Following last weekend's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to bounce big with a win on Saturday, in their home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game fresh off the back of a dismal 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest gossip and from the Championship...