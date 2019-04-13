LIVE BLOG: Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday - Millwall hold Blades at Bramall Lane; Whites unchanged; Jack Clarke back on the bench; Barry Bannan starts for Owls Marcelo Bielsa and Steve Bruce. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, tean news and analysis followed by live match updates as Leeds United eye another step towards automatic promotion against Steve Bruce's Owls. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce seeks milestone triumph