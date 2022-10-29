Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player ratings from Anfield with one 10/10, a 9/10 and handful of eights in remarkable Premier League fixture
Crysensio Summerville scored a late winner as Leeds registered their first victory in nine Premier League games with a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Liverpool to ease the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch.
The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level.
Illan Meslier made a string of brilliant saves to keep Leeds level before Summerville popped up with the winner. Here are the ratings from Anfield.
Illan Meslier: 10 – Made some magnificent saves to keep Leeds level while producing a handful of very good stops. Always alert and those interventions proved invaluable as Summerville popped up with the winner.
Rasmus Kristensen: 7 – Struggled against Andrew Robertson’s constant runs down the left wing but did make a vital challenge in the first half to stop Salah having a free run at goal.
Pascal Struijk: 7 – Made a vital clearance off the line in the first minute of the game. An early goal would have been the last thing needed for a Leeds side struggling to produce results.
Robin Koch: 7 – With the game level, produced a vital block. Was isolated at times against Salah and Nunez but did a good job of minimising the danger.
Liam Cooper: 8 – Made a mess of a clearance that presented Liverpool with a strong chance but he also produced a number of key interceptions and blocks. Aggressive as Leeds had to defend plenty.
Tyler Adams: 9 – His return proved vital for Leeds at Anfield. Made all the difference and didn’t allow Liverpool’s midfield much time to think. Was absolutely everywhere.
Marc Roca: 5 – Was a bit of a passenger. Outshone by Adams.
Jack Harrison (72): 6 – Had a good chance in the first half to restore Leeds’ advantage but was denied by Alisson. Should have done better on a counter-attack with Aaronson in support against one defender.
Brenden Aaronson: 7 – Helped Leeds get out of a few holes as he beat the Liverpool press with some impressive dribbling as well as some brilliant passes.
Crysenico Summerville (90): 8 – It was not an easy chance for him as he kept his cool to poke past Alisson in front of the jubilant Leeds support.
Rodrigo (52): 7 – Scored the opener as he pounced on a Liverpool error. The goal give him and those behind him a lot of belief as he pressed well from the front.
Substitutes
Patrick Bamford (52): 6 – Feels like he is still finding his feet after so many injury problems. Had a great chance in the last 10 minutes but could not bring the ball under control.
Willy Gnonto (72): 7 – An impressive debut. Spent much of his time defending but when he was needed at the other end, he worked the ball into the box for Summerville’s winner.
Luke Ayling (90)- N/A