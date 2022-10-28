Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz are all ruled out until after the World Cup while manager Jurgen Klopp revealed in his press conference on Friday afternoon that the fixture would come too soon for Naby Kieta and Joel Matip

Thiago was absent as Liverpool lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last weekend due to an ear infection and missed out again as the Reds secured passage to the Champions League knockout stages with a 3-0 win over Ajax on Wednesday night.

However, the Reds will welcome back the former Bayern Munich man against Leeds while Klopp is hopeful his captain Jordan Henderson will be fit after being forced off in the Champions League meeting on Wednesday.

The Liverpool manager said: "I expect Jordan Henderson to be okay. Thiago will return too. It's still soon for Naby Keita and Matip is still out. You don't have to ask about Diogo or Luis for a while."

Ibrahima Konaté has recovered from his injury problems after being named on the bench against Ajax while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin has recently made his comeback from injury.

"For he Ajax game, we didn't have more subs so we could take him [Konate] with us, but he was not really ready for this game. In a very serious situation in the last five minutes maybe, but he's available now," added Klopp.

Leeds United have doubts over five key players for Saturday evening's trip to Liverpool. Coach Jesse Marsch outlined that the fitness of Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams are all in doubt, along with Leo Fuhr Hjelde's.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 26: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group A match between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at Johan Cruyff Arena on October 26, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)