Liverpool's clash with Leeds United rearranged after Premier League confirms new date - as ticket details confirmed for Whites supporters

The game was originally due to take place on Boxing Day but a Covid-19 outbreak in the Leeds squad saw the game postponed.

Leeds' are not back in action until February 9, when they travel to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa.

The rescheduled trip to Anfield means the Whites face five games in 20 days with their visit to Merseyside coming three days after their home meeting with rivals Manchester United.

Three days after playing Liverpool, the Whites host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

Liverpool have now have seven games scheduled in February, with the visit of Leeds coming four days before the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 27 at Wembley.

The original fixture was originally meant to be televised on BT Sport but the Premier League has confirmed the game will not be broadcast in the UK.

REVERSE FIXTURE: Leeds United were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool when the sides met in September. Picture: Getty Images.