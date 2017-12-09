Loftus Road reaction: Christiansen on defensive over Leeds United win

Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen praised his defence after Kemar Roofe’s hat-trick clinched a 3-1 victory at QPR.

Roofe was the visitors’ hero but Christiansen felt the way his side dealt with Rangers’ former Leeds target man Matt Smith was crucial.

“In the first half we were not good but in the second we were better and it was important to score the first goal,” Christiansen said.

“The whole defensive line was much better. We’ve had five games now where we have defended better and believe we’re stronger.

“They came under pressure and we defended well, because it was difficult with QPR’s direct play with Smith up front. It was a tough test for the defence.

“We have had five very good performances and I’m very pleased with the team, the performance and of course the result.”

Roofe scored with two close-range finishes in the second half and then sealed Leeds’ win with an injury-time strike after a terrible mistake by keeper Felix Wiedwald led to a freak goal for Pawel Wszolek.

Wszolek played the ball into the box, where Wiedwald misjudged the bounce and was unable to prevent the ball crossing the line after it sailed over his head.

But Christiansen defended the German, who atoned by producing a fine save to deny Idrissa Sylla.

Christiansen said: “OK he made a mistake, but he didn’t cost us points.

“It’s very important for the confidence for us to win away. Last season we lost 3-0 at QPR but have showed we have learnt.

“I had belief in the team when we were in the top six and when we were out.”

QPR manager Ian Holloway is considering making changes after his struggling side lost for the fifth time in six matches.

Holloway said: “We’ll look at where we are and see if we can maybe freshen it up with people who haven’t had to go through this, because it looks like they’re getting down a little bit.

“We played very well in the first half and should have been ahead but unfortunately the goal we need to give the boys the confidence they deserve is eluding us.

“Then when the opposition score, as they did today, it hits us a bit, and then they got another one.

“The annoying one was the third one, because we were right back in it after the crazy goal we got.

“The lads have got to fight and fight hard. In life you have to keep on fighting and if you keep doing the right things you should get the right result in the end.

“Let’s just get on with the next game and see how we go. We live to fight another day.”