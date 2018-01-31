Lonergan staying at Leeds United as move to Sunderland collapses

Andy Lonergan will remain with Leeds United beyond the end of the transfer window after a proposed move to Sunderland collapsed.

The goalkeeper is heading back to Elland Road ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline and looks set to stay for the rest of the season despite an expectation at Leeds that he would leave for the Stadium of Light.

Lonergan travelled to Sunderland late last night having sat on the bench during Leeds’ 0-0 draw with Hull City.

He was expected to undergo a medical this morning and take up an 18-month deal with Sunderland but talks over the move broke down this afternoon.

Lonergan is six months into the two-year deal he signed when he joined Leeds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, returning for a second spell at Elland Road having previously left in 2012.

He has been second choice behind Felix Wiedwald for most of this season, though, and Sunderland were offering him both a pay rise and regular football.

Leeds had planned to use Under-23 keepers Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Kamil Miazek to cover for Wiedwald during the second half of the Championship season but Lonergan could return to the bench for Saturday’s clash with Cardiff City.

Speaking last night, United head coach Thomas Christiansen admitted he expected Lonergan’s move to Sunderland to go through.

“He will go,” Christiansen said. “The thing is that Andy asked us about it because it’s a big opportunity for him to extend his career - a good contract he can get.”