Loss of ‘surprise’ factor not an issue for Leeds United, says Patrick Bamford

LEEDS UNITED striker Patrick Bamford admits continuity is key in the club’s quest to reach the Premier League.

Read more - How Leeds must build on opening win

Marcelo Bielsa’s side enjoyed a dream start to the new campaign by convincingly beating Bristol City, one of several tipped to challenge strongly this term.

Patrick Bamford beats City's Taylor Moore to the ball but drags his effort wide. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX

Bamford was among the goals as Leeds laid down an early marker to the rest of the Championship and the 25-year-old believes Bielsa’s decision to stay in the summer could make all the difference.

“I think it is always nice to have that bit of being stable almost,” said Bamford, soon to be United’s only recognised senior striker after Kemar Roofe yesterday passed his medical with a view to joining Anderlecht for £7m.

“You see that nowadays clubs change their manager all the time and it doesn’t help you.

“I think last year, Marcelo was getting his ideas across to us and I think we learnt them. So, now it is easier to pick up those ideas and build on them.”

Last year there was a bit of the surprise factor and teams did not know what to expect. But we have got to find ways of getting around that. It is just a joy to play this kind of football, as I am sure it is watching it as well. Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford

Leeds, of course, started last season in fine style and were top at Christmas. Then, though, injuries and loss of form began to bite, something that Norwich City and Sheffield United ruthlessly exploited to claim automatic promotion.

“It will be harder this year because teams know us now,” added Bamford, who had two spells out injured in 2018-19. “Last year there was a bit of the surprise factor and teams did not know what to expect.

“But we have got to find ways of getting around that. It is just a joy to play this kind of football, as I am sure it is watching it as well.

“It is high tempo, it is good pressing and good composure.

“Of the boys who came in at Bristol, I know (Helder) Costa only showed a little bit in 15 to 20 minutes. But Ben White (United’s only debutant in starting XI on Sunday) was a great positive. His first game in the Championship and I have never seen anyone as composed as him at the back.”