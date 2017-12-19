Luke Ayling sure Leeds United’s squad has depth to avoid another collapse

FEW at Elland Road need reminding of how last season went horribly wrong.

Eight points clear of the chasing pack in the race for the play-offs as April dawned, Leeds United looked nailed-on to finish in the top six.

Four weeks later, however, and those hopes had crumbled amid the sort of collapse more commonly associated with Devon Loch in the Grand National.

Then head coach Garry Monk’s men won just one of their final eight games.

Luke Ayling started all but the first of those season-defining eight games so understands more than most just how shattering it was to miss out on the play-offs after spending so long residing in the top six.

Equally, though, he refuses to draw parallels with the current campaign, which has also seen Leeds camped in and around the promotion places.

“It became very hard towards the end of the season,” said the 26-year-old full-back ahead of the festive season. “Players were playing in every game and our squad wasn’t really that big. It wasn’t like it is now, or how it feels to me now.

“We have got 22 players here who all think they should be playing, whereas last year you could probably name eight of the starting XI every week. After that, there probably wasn’t the competition.

“Now we have got real competition for places. There are players in every position who can step in, no problem. So that will keep us hungry and fresh for a long season and for the part of the season where you need to stay in there.”

United do possess more depth this season. Just a quick look at the goalscoring charts backs up that notion, with a host of players vying for the ‘Golden Boot’ at Elland Road as opposed to last season when Leeds were reliant on the form of Chris Wood.

There remain, though, areas of the squad that will require attention during the January transfer window.

Robert Green, arguably United’s outstanding player in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, has not adequately been replaced following his move to Huddersfield Town with neither Felix Wiedwald or Andy Lonergan displaying the required consistency in goal.

Left-back is another position where head coachThomas Christiansen has had to adopt a ‘make do and mend’ approach with right-footed Gaetano Berardi the latest to fill in.

It is a task the former Swiss international has taken to with customary relish, though even he admits the club could be tempted to dip into the transfer market come January 1.

“It is not my normal position, but, like every year, I try to do my best,” said Berardi. “I know probably this team needs a better player than me, but I just want to play and do my best every Saturday.”

Such a selfless attitude is why hopes remain high at Elland Road that this season will bring a concerted push for promotion.

Ayling, in his second season at Leeds, said: “I do believe we have a better chance (than last season).

“We did lose a few players (in the summer), including two really big ones in Kyle Bartley and Chris Wood. With Kyle leaving, I had to get my own house – which was a bit disappointing.

“Seriously, though, we signed 14 players and some of them have come in and done so well – Samu (Saiz), (Ezgjan) Alioski and others. They have chipped in with goals, they have probably changed the way we are playing and it is going well.

“Things are going good, I think, and I would say we have probably got a better chance. Christmas will be important. Games around this time are always hard-fought.

“You are quite a long way into the season and there are games all the time. You are not 100 per cent at your best at this time, but it is important to grind out the points.”