Major update in Leeds United's £14m transfer target chase, West Bromwich Albion man seals move, Sheffield Wednesday branded 'very difficult': Rumours

The very latest rumours from The Championship.

Reported £14m Leeds United target Robin Koch is the subject of interest from Portuguese giants Benfica. (Record)

Out-of-favour West Bromwich Albion winger Nick Clayton-Phillips has sealed a one month loan deal with Solihull Moors. (Various)

Barnsley have been charged £20,000 by the FA after Stoke City winger James McClean was abused by fans at Oakwell. (BBC)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has confirmed that the club will make another move for West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson in the summer, after a failed deadline day bid in January. (Various)

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet expects a 'very difficult' game against Sheffield Wednesday, despite a poor run of form for the Owls. (The Star)

Leeds United keeper Kiko Casilla will play against Reading on Saturday, with no verdict yet released in his racism case. (Various)

Preston North End are now 6th favourites for Championship promotion, with odds of 15/2. (Sky Bet)

Some games involving Nottingham Forest and Leeds United have pulled in more TV viewers than many Premier League matches, according to research. (Nottingham Post)

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says he is already planning for like in The Championship next season. (The Northern Echo)