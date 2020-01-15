Major update on Leeds United's chase for Premier League ace, Sheffield United 'battling' Premier League rivals for star signing, latest on Newcastle United man Dwight Gayle chase: Rumours
Leeds United, Sheffield United and Newcastle United all feature in today's rumours column, with a major update featuring on Leeds' pursuit of a Premier League ace.
We have two weeks left of the January transfer window, with time running out for teams to secure the deals that they want. In today's rumours we have an update on the Dwight Gayle situation, Leeds United learn their fate in the pursuit of an exciting Premier League talent, and Sheffield United are going up against their Premier League rivals in a bid to sign an in-demand midfielder. For all that and more, check out our Premier League rumours below.
1. Arsenal gun for Serie A ace
Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Dries Mertens from Napoli. (Metro)
Burnley are set to miss out on target Conor Gallagher after he was recalled from a loan spell at Charlton Athletic to parent club Chelsea. The Clarets were interested, but Gallagher will reportedly return to the Championship with another club. (Various)