Marcelo Bielsa admits Leeds United are hit by doubt after 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Marcelo Bielsa admitted there is “a sense of doubt” about Leeds United as they wobble in another Championship title race.

READ MORE - How Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk frustrated old club Leeds United again



Marcelo Bielsa has admitted his Leeds United team sometimes lacks self-belief in difficult situations

Their 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday was the fifth time they have failed to win in their last six league matches. After missing out on promotion last season, beaten in the play-off semi-finals having been in contention for a top-two finish for most of the campaign, their mettle is being tested again.

“It’s true, we have seen this situation before,” said the Argentinian head coach. “We have to learn, if we have some weak points in our performance, to still get a result.

“If we don’t get what we’re looking for, it’s like a sense of doubt around the team. When things go well, everyone is positive, but when they don’t, everyone is afraid.

“We lost two goals in the last five minutes. This has happened a lot of times and we thought we had learned about this.”

As is often the case when they disappoint, Leeds created more chances – certainly in the first half which was played on their terms – but were unable to put them away. Patrick Bamford was the most guilty.

“Even if we didn’t play a brilliant match in attack, we have an average of ten chances per match,” Bielsa pointed out.

READ MORE - Sheffield Wednesday's pain delights Garry Monk after 2-0 win at Leeds United



“But we have to try to avoid conceding goals as well.”

West Bromwich took advantage of Leeds's defeat to go back to the top of the Championship, but only by a point, having been held at Charlton Athletic.

Third-placed Brentford moved to with six points of the Whites. Who are at Queens Park Rangers next Saturday.