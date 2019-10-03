Marcelo Bielsa has plan to deal with Leeds United injuries

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed two ways in which he might handle a midfield injury crisis ahead of tomorrow’s trip to managerless Millwall.

The Leeds United head coach will be without Adam Forshaw (hip) and his natural successor Jamie Shackleton (hamstring).

Bielsa showcased both of his potential solutions on Tuesday night in the 1-0 win over West Brom.

Tyler Roberts replaced Shackleton at half-time against the Baggies to partner Mateusz Klich. But later in the game Bielsa took Roberts off and put right-back Stuart Dallas in the centre, with fit-again Luke Ayling filling in for the Ulsterman in defence.

The decision to send on the more attack-minded Roberts at the break was one Bielsa later deemed a mistake, hence substituting the substitute. The Argentine is minded to go with one of those two options against the Lions, who saw manager Neil Harris quit the club last night.

“Probably we’re going to play Ayling instead of Dallas and Dallas instead of Shackleton, or [Mateusz] Klich for Shackleton and Roberts in place of Klich,” said Bielsa.

Leeds will also be without captain Liam Cooper and winger Pablo Hernandez, meaning Gaetano Berardi is likely to join Ben White in central defence.