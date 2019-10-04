Marcelo Bielsa hints at surprise Leeds United inclusion, Ex-Manchester United captain linked with Millwall job, Barnsley hope to honour fan - Championship preview
Our Yorkshire clubs and their Championship rivals face-off in a host of key fixtures on this weekend as the promotion and relegation picture begins to take shape.
As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Barnsley hope to win for absent fan at Preston
The Tykes were met by the devastating news that lifelong fan Jeffrey Wroe passed away at the 2-2 draw with Derby on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. Conor Chaplin says he and teammates want a win to honour his memory.
Fulham and Charlton meet in West London - two sides who have made impressive starts to the season. In fact, Scott Parkers men have caught the eye so much that they have been compared to Manchester City (as per Sky Sports).
Lamouchis men are the Championships in-form side - briefly going top after last Fridays win at Stoke. The Forest manager is faced with a selection headache, but Joao Carvalho is expected to get the nod in the no. 10 position.
After tasting his first league defeat in charge of Sheffield Wednesday at Hull in midweek, Monk expects his players to have fire in their bellies. If his wish comes true, Wigan could be in for a tough afternoon.