Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United will take no risks with captain Liam Cooper on the mend

Leeds United could have their captain back for Saturday's Championship visit of Cardiff City, but Marcelo Bielsa will not take any risks with Liam Cooper.

If anyone returns from injury at the weekend, it will be the Scotland international, with Jamie Shackleton, Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw not yet ready to return.

Cooper has had an injury-disrupted season. He missed four matches in October with a groin injury, and pulled out of international duty and the game at Luton Town with a recurrence. He sat out the derbies against Huddersfield Town and Hull City with a calf strain.

The centre-back is on the mend, but head coach Bielsa is conscious he will have to tread carefully. He is fortunate that his team is in good form, having gone top of the Championship in midweek, and that Gaetano Berardi has deputised well.

“Cooper is much better,” the Argentinian said ahead of Saturday's game.

“If there is any risk that he's not 100 per cent, we're not going to consider him.

“The rest of the injured players are not available.”

Leeds go into the game unbeaten in seven matches and top of the table on goal difference after rivals West Bromwich Albion here held at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.