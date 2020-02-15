Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United for their character and quality

Marcelo Bielsa was pleased with the character and the quality of his Leeds United team as they beat Bristol City 1-0 at Elland Road.

READ MORE - Brilliant Leeds United manage to put their fans through the mill

Luke Ayling scores the only goal of the game at Elland Road

The Argentinian called it a “fair win” but in terms of the scoreline it was anything but, the Whites completely outplaying the Robins, hitting the crossbar twice and seeing Daniel Bentley pull off a terrific save to deny Helder Costa.

Playing for 73 minutes with a 1-0 lead was a test of the home fans' nerves after recent results, but the players never looked encumbered by doubt.

“The team controlled the match and defended very well, and attacked very well,” said Bielsa. “If you see all the chances we ran a lot, we won a lot of 50-50 balls. Every player won back a lot of balls and when we played, the team showed a good level as well.

“We didn’t lose important balls, we imposed ourselves as a team in the one v one, the dribbles, the passes in behind, from the first minute we felt the support of our fans and that was throughout the match and the team showed character on the pitch.

“If there was tension (in the stands), the team didn’t realise that.

“The performance in general and individually in the team was positive.”

Luke Ayling scored the opening goal after the ball had been pinballng around Bristol City's packed penalty area.

Stuart Dallas saw a shot deflect onto the crossbar in the first, and the excellent Jack Harrison hammered an effort against the woodwork in the second. In between time, Bentley pulled off an incredible fingertip save after Helder Costa had knocked the ball past him to present himself with an empty net.

The only downside of a game where results elsewhere went in Leeds's favour was a lack of goals. Centre-forward Patrick Bamford failed to find the net for the fourth match running, and his brace against Millwall remain his only goals since Christmas.

He retains the confidence of his coach, however.

“Bamford has shot more times than any player in the Championship,” noted Bielsa. “You can take this information in two different ways. He shoots a lot of the time and he scores a few times or he scores a few times if you see the lots of shots he has.

“Of course he would like to be more efficient but I value a lot that he is in a good condition to score and we hope that he gets what he deserves.

“He allows us to play with our style and the team values his contribution.”

Fulham's defeat at home to Barnsley and draws for Brentford and Nottingham Forest allowed Leeds to open a three-point gap to the play-off places with 13 games to play.