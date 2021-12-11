Marcelo Bielsa reveals why Pascal Struijk missed Leeds United's defeat at Chelsea

The Whites were beaten 3-2 in a captivating contest which saw three penalties awarded, including one in second-half stoppage time.

Jorginho, who had converted an earlier penalty for the hosts, stepped up to score in injury time to hand victory to Chelsea.

MANAGER: Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds were without a number of players, including the likes of Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, but Struijk was initially expected to play until picking up an injury in training on Friday.

That forced Bielsa into a reshuffle, with Jamie Shackleton drafted into the starting XI.

"[Pascal] was going to play the game, in yesterday's training he had a movement, two of the bones in his foot collided and that produced pain," said Bielsa.

"It has no risk but, pain is difficult to tolerate. The inflammation didn't go down from yesterday to today and last minute we couldn't count on him.

FRUSTRATION: Chelsea were awarded a late penalty on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Getty Images.

"[Shackleton] was in the position in which Stuart Dallas was going to play, the defence was going to be Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal and Junior Firpo.

"When Pascal wasn't able to be under consideration, Dallas played in place of Ayling, Ayling and Llorente played as a pair instead of Pascal and Llorente and the role in front of Ayling, behind Raphinha was given to Shackleton.

"He is a player we imagined could reproduce what Dallas was going to go in that position."

Raphinha had put Leeds ahead with a first-half penalty but that was cancelled out by Mason Mount's 42nd-minute strike.

Joe Gelhardt scored with seven minutes of normal time remaining after being brought on as a second-half substitute but his goal was effectively cancelled out by two Jorginho penalties.

"We would have deserved a draw, we had merits to deserve it," reflected Bielsa.

"We were able to create danger, it was nice to watch. For us to establish differences was a great challenge. We had to defend but we did it well and it was difficult for us to attack but moderately we created chances.

"No game is alike but the performance today makes me think we can recover the version that allows us to compete with the best. "

Two fouls on Antonio Rudiger led to both of Chelsea's penalties but Bielsa refused to blame the defeat on Raphinha or Mateusz Klich, who committed the two infringements inside the box.

"There are a high percentage of actions that are unexpected and errors are possible in the game," he said.