Marcelo Bielsa says he learned nothing new from Leeds United’s games with Derby County

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa does not believe the two meetings with Derby County in the regular Championship season will have any bearing on this week’s play-off semi-final.

The two protagonists in the ‘Spygate’ saga that dominated the headlines in January will meet over two legs with the prize at stake a place at Wembley and a shot at winning promotion to the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side triumphed twice over the Rams this season, a 4-1 triumph at Pride Park in August being followed by a home victory that was a lot more convincing than the 2-0 scoreline suggests.

A repeat would do nicely for a Leeds outfit who until a dreadful Easter had seemed firmly on course to finish in the top two.

“I don’t think the games we played against Derby are decisive,” said Bielsa ahead of United heading down the M1 to Derby on Saturday tea-time. “I would not be able to tell you new things about this team that is not already known.

“The team is defined by the profile of the players and players of Derby have important creative players.”

Derby finished the season strongly with four wins and two draws, clinching sixth spot on the final day with a 3-1 triumph at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds, in contrast, ended horribly with the final quartet of games yielding just one draw. United even lost to rock-bottom Ipswich Town on the final day.

But Bielsa believes his side will be ready for the promotion deciders despite the recent wobbles that have included conceding eight goals since Good Friday.

“We had two centre-backs who have been the best in the Championship and a very good number four,” added the 63-year-old Argentinian.

“If we analyse the defensive behaviour of the team in this Championship, we have to put the defensive efficiency as one of the strong points of the team.

“The reason we haven’t been directly promoted is because we missed many chances.”

United’s Under-23 side yesterday triumphed against Birmingham City on penalties in the Professional Development League national play-off final.

Jack Clarke netted the decisive spot-kick after the two sides had fought out a goalless draw.