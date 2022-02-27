Marcelo Bielsa: Six of the best games for sacked Leeds United head coach

On the day Marcelo Bielsa lost his job as Leeds United head coach, we look at six of his most significant games in charge.

By Stuart Rayner
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 3:28 pm

Read More

Read More
Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa love affair was about so much more than results

Leeds United 3 Stoke City 1, Championship, August 5, 2018

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Not the day Bielsaball was born, just when it reached Yorkshire as an XI of 10 inherited players plus Barry Douglas played football Leeds had never seen. Scorers Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Liam Cooper made it to the Premier League with Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips. It was the start of a magical journey.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa in his first game in charge in August 2018, a 3-1 win over Stoke (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1, April 28, 2019

Tyler Roberts looked like he was going to put the ball out with Jonathan Kodjia injured, but instead played Klich through to open the scoring, prompting an angry melee. Bielsa ordered his team to stand aside as Villa equalised. Pontus Jansson tried to resist and was sold in the summer.

Brentford 1 Leeds United 1, February 11, 2020

As Leeds imploded at Nottingham Forest, extending their run to two wins in 12, it felt like 2018-19’s collapse would be repeated - even more so when Kiko Casilla’s error let Brentford take the lead three days later. Gutsing out a draw was the turning point of their title success.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas (left) celebrates scoring in the momentous win at champions-elect Man City (Picture: PA)

Liverpool 4 Leeds United 3, September 12, 2020

Yes, Leeds lost - to the champions - but the verve of their football had made all those who take little notice of life outside the Premier League sit up and take notice. “What a game, what an opponent, what a performance from both teams,” gushed Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City 1 Leeds United 2, April 19, 2021

Even with a 1-0 lead, when you have a man sent off in the first half of a game at possession kings Manchester City, it can only go one way. Leeds recovered from that and Ferran Torres’s inevitable equaliser to score a stoppage-time winner through the outstanding Stuart Dallas.

Patrick Bamford scores on Leeds United's Premier League return at Liverpool (Picture: Getty Images)

Under-11s training session, June 7, 2021

On a Monday evening a couple of weeks after an exhaustive season which saw his newly-promoted side finish ninth in the Premier League, Bielsa surprised a local under-11s squad by turning up to take a 90-minute training session. Moments like that will be remembered as much as the wins.

Marcelo BielsaStoke CityTyler RobertsPremier League