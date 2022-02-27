Marcelo Bielsa: Six of the best games for sacked Leeds United head coach

Leeds United 3 Stoke City 1, Championship, August 5, 2018

Not the day Bielsaball was born, just when it reached Yorkshire as an XI of 10 inherited players plus Barry Douglas played football Leeds had never seen. Scorers Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Liam Cooper made it to the Premier League with Luke Ayling, Ezgjan Alioski, Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips. It was the start of a magical journey.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa in his first game in charge in August 2018, a 3-1 win over Stoke (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1, April 28, 2019

Tyler Roberts looked like he was going to put the ball out with Jonathan Kodjia injured, but instead played Klich through to open the scoring, prompting an angry melee. Bielsa ordered his team to stand aside as Villa equalised. Pontus Jansson tried to resist and was sold in the summer.

Brentford 1 Leeds United 1, February 11, 2020

As Leeds imploded at Nottingham Forest, extending their run to two wins in 12, it felt like 2018-19’s collapse would be repeated - even more so when Kiko Casilla’s error let Brentford take the lead three days later. Gutsing out a draw was the turning point of their title success.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas (left) celebrates scoring in the momentous win at champions-elect Man City (Picture: PA)

Liverpool 4 Leeds United 3, September 12, 2020

Yes, Leeds lost - to the champions - but the verve of their football had made all those who take little notice of life outside the Premier League sit up and take notice. “What a game, what an opponent, what a performance from both teams,” gushed Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City 1 Leeds United 2, April 19, 2021

Even with a 1-0 lead, when you have a man sent off in the first half of a game at possession kings Manchester City, it can only go one way. Leeds recovered from that and Ferran Torres’s inevitable equaliser to score a stoppage-time winner through the outstanding Stuart Dallas.

Patrick Bamford scores on Leeds United's Premier League return at Liverpool (Picture: Getty Images)

