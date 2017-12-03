MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1 - See how the Whites earned a share of the spoils at Elland Road

LEEDS UNITED were denied three points when Henri Lansbury came off the bench to earn Aston Villa a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Friday night.

The midfielder had not featured since mid-September due to injury and he made up for lost time by firing in his first goal for the midlands club 19 minutes from time.

Leeds had taken an early lead through Pontus Jansson’s header but they could not match their first-half intensity and had to settle for a point.

WATCH the highlights from Friday night’s game and feel free to share your thoughts on the game in the comments section below.

