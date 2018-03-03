Middlesbrough 3 Leeds United 0: Best performance since I have been here, hails Pulis

Tony Pulis hailed the off-field efforts that resulted in Middlesbrough being able to return to the Championship play-off places courtesy of a 3-0 win over Leeds.

Patrick Bamford was the hat-trick hero as Boro claimed their third home win in succession, but Pulis was quick to pay tribute to the efforts of the Riverside ground-staff that meant the game was able to take place despite the sub-zero temperatures in the north-east.

Heavy snowfall throughout the week had made it unlikely that the game would take place, but a 24-hour clear-up operation meant the pitch was playable and the areas surrounding Middlesbrough’s home ground were safe enough for a crowd of more than 27,000 to watch the Teessiders outplay their opponents.

Pulis said: “It was the best performance since I’ve been here. That’s nine goals in three games now and we have played very well.

“But this win is about the whole club. People from the community and our staff turned up for two days to get the pitch and terraces cleared and get the game on.

“It has been a first-class performance from everyone, people who love this club. That certainly inspired me, and this is a can-do area. I’m pleased for the folk who worked for nothing to get this game on.”

Pulis also reserved special praise for Bamford, whose first career hat-trick made it six goals in his last three games.

He said: “Patrick deserves to get the plaudits for his three. He is a tremendous talent, and needs to keep it going.

“But there were some good performances around the team. That was front-foot football, I like that. Move the ball quickly and have attempts on goal.”

Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom branded his own side’s performance as “unacceptable”, and was alarmed at his players’ inability to live with Boro’s style and tempo.

The defeat leaves Leeds six points adrift of the play-off places, and they have now played a game more than all of the sides above them in the table.

Heckingbottom said: “It was disappointing. I thought we were second best and I’m especially disappointed with the goals.

“It’s not acceptable and we’ll get to where we want to be with that performance. The way Boro played upset us and we didn’t compete well enough.

“We weren’t aggressive enough. I thought Boro did well and were on the front foot, but I’m more bothered about us and we just didn’t cope with it.

“That’s the disappointing thing. We didn’t acquit ourselves well enough. Getting beat is part and parcel of football, but sometimes how you get beat is important. We were second best here, and that is what hurts.

“We got beat by the better team, and it’s always tough when you know that you’re second best by a margin.”