Here, we round-up the winners and losers from an entertaining and action packed final day in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

1. W: Lee Johnson Despite narrowly missing out on the playoffs, Johnson retains the support of the Robins fans to mount another push next season, where he admitted he hopes to sign Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva and Kasey Palmer permanently.

2. W: Tyrone Mings Despite Villa heading into the playoff semi-final with West Brom on the back of a defeat to Norwich, Mings was feeling all the love at Villa Park with fans desperate for him to join permanently from Bournemouth.

3. W: Reece James The day couldnt have gone any better for James. Playing his last game before returning to Chelsea, he captained the side to a 1-0 win over Millwall, where he bidded an emotional send off in a passionate interview with Wigan Today.

4. L: Preston North End Alex Neil conceded his sides 3-0 defeat at Brentford was a miserable way to end the season and admitted hell meet his players on Tuesday to discuss their futures and next seasons plans.

