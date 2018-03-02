Middlesbrough confirm Leeds United clash will go ahead as planned

Tonight’s clash between Leeds United and Middlesbrough is on, the Teesside club have confirmed.

The match was at the mercy of further snow showers last night but the absence of a significant downfall has ended the risk of postponement.

Middlesbrough have spent the past 48 hours clearing snow from the pitch at The Riverside and were confident that their stadium would be safe to use. The surrounding road network, however, had been heavily affected by the cold but it has now been deemed safe for the game to go ahead.

'Boro, though, have warned spectators about the freezing conditions and have asked fans to allow as much time as possible for travel.

"The management and staff of Middlesbrough Football Club, together with the local authorities and emergency services, have worked extremely hard to ensure this evening’s game could go ahead as planned," the statement read.

"Every effort has been made to ensure the safety and well being of spectators.

"However, we are asking supporters to be extra vigilant, especially on stairways, the concourses, and surrounding areas."