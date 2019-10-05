Millwall 2 Leeds United 1: Lions pile misery on 10-man Whites at The Den

Have your say

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat at Millwall in the Championship on Saturday afternoon following the controversial 14th minute dismissal of Gaetano Berardi.

Marcelo Bielsa was forced into two changes for the trip to South East London as Gaetano Berardi replaced Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling coming in for Jamie Shackleton with Stuart Dallas moving into midfield.

The Lions started on top in the opening stages and were handed a man advantage after just 14 minutes in controversial circumstances.

Berardi was handed his marching orders by referee James Linington after the defender was adjudged to have brought down striker Tom Bradshaw inside the box despite minimal contact.

Millwall winger Jed Wallace converted from the spot leaving Bielsa's men a mountain to climb in the capital.

Leeds worked a tame effort on goal through Jack Harrison before Ben Thompson twice went close for the visitors.

The hosts, though, doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as Shane Ferguson delivered an inviting ball from the left.

Bradshaw broke free of his marker inside the box and duly slotted home at the first attempt to hand the Lions a cushion heading into the interval.

United cut the deficit in half just 15 seconds into the second period as Gjanni Alioski tapped home a low ball from Harrison straight from kick-off.

Leeds were buoyed by the goal and went close through Mateusz Klich but failed to really test Bartosz Bialowski.

Bielsa's side dominated much of the second half but the Lions stood firm as they held on for their first victory in eight league outings.

Millwall XI: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; J. Wallace, Leonard, Thompson, Molumby, Ferguson; Bradshaw. Subs: Sandford; Pearce, Williams, Mahoney, O’Brien, Smith, Bodvarsson.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah.