More twists for Leeds and Sheffield United, once Middlesbrough outcast saves Tony Pulis' skin while Hull City inflict further pain - Championship winners and losers
And here we have it, another twist and another turn in the race for Championship promotion and survival.
Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed midweek in the second tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship...
1. W: Patrick Bamford
Bamford was one of our losers on Saturday for his sitters at Birmingham but theres no writing him off this time after his brace secured a 2-0 win for Leeds at Preston taking them into the top two. Were sorry, Patrick.
Not only did Nathan Jones side fall to a 3-1 defeat at Swansea, but Bruno Martins Indi and Tom Edwards were also left red-faced as both were sent off by referee Andy Woolmer. Stoke played half an hour with NINE men.
Its been a tough time for Fletcher since his 7m move to Boro last year. While often out-of-favor under Tony Pulis, he might have saved his managers skin for another day with a brace at Bolton - the clubs first win in six.