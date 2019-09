On top of that, there's the rather important matter of two big clubs still hunting for a new manager - a process they'll want to wrap up sooner rather than later. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Baggies receive double injury boost West Bromwich Albion are hopeful of welcoming both Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend back to the side after the international break, with manager Slaven Bilic confirming they're close to full fitness. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Spurs plot move for summer signing's twin brother Fulham youngster Steven Sessegnon is believed to be a target for Spurs, who signed his twin brother, Ryan, for 25m on deadline day in the summer transfer window. (The Sun)

3. Whites tipped for January defender swoop Leeds United have been linked with a surprise January move for Hamilton's 19-year-old defender George Stanger, who has been capped at youth level for New Zealand. (Glasgow Evening Times)

4. Rams defender heads out on loan Derby County have confirmed their centre-back Max Hunt has completed a loan move to Conference Premier side Aldershot Town, as he looks to continue his impressive development. (Derby Telegraph)

