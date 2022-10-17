Mason Mount’s double and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s heroics earned a fifth-straight win in all competitions for the Blues on Sunday.

In contrast, it was Villa’s third consecutive game without a victory after draws at Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.

The 2-0 defeat left Villa 16th, just a point above the relegation zone, to increase the pressure on former Rangers boss Gerrard.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on October 16, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

He said: “I’d be stupid not to be aware of where we’re at and accept that. Every time I have spoken I have fronted that up, I won’t hide from the criticism.

“I was aware of all the shouts which came from behind the bench but I don’t think all of them were directed at me from a personal point of view.

“I heard a group singing from the Holte End, I’m aware of it all. I have to accept it and try to do everything I can to change the way they are feeling.

“If the players can replicate the first hour moving forward they won’t have an issue. If we can do that to Chelsea I don’t think we will have any issues.

“The scoreline flatters Chelsea. I’m still in a little bit of disbelief we haven’t got at least a couple of goals.”

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest were beaten 1-0 by managerless Wolves on Saturday while draws from Southampton and Leicester City kept the pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl and Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers insists his players are up for the fight as they bid to climb away from relegation trouble. The Foxes have won just one of their opening 10 games and remained in the bottom three after Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

After the game, there were calls for the ex-Swansea and Liverpool boss to be sacked.

“There’s no doubt, you saw that on Saturday, you saw it in the Forest game, the desire, the motivation and effort they put in and they got the result,” said the Northern Irishman.

“Bournemouth was disappointing because we were in total control of the game. Saturday was just about reinforcing all of that. Talent will always have a limit but there can be no limit to your effort.

“Your talent can hit a ceiling. but what you can never be short on is effort and we saw that. You can see the players, the fight is there, the motivation is there and we know patience is needed, but it is a long haul.

“They so want to win football matches, especially the moment we are in, but they know it only takes a win and we have that feeling again.

“It is just constant reinforcement in them and support and helping them get back to the level.”

Next Premier League manager to go

Ralph Hasenhuttl – 2/1

Brendan Rodgers – 3/1

Steve Cooper – 8/1

Jesse Marsch – 20/1

Jurgen Klopp – 25/1

Frank Lampard – 33/1

Patrick Vieira – 33/1

Marco Silva – 33/1

David Moyes – 33/1

Erik ten Hag – 33/1

Antonio Conte – 33/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 50/1

Thomas Frank – 66/1

Graham Potter – 66/1

Eddie Howe – 66/1

Mikel Arteta – 100/1