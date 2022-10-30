The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level again.

Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves in the second half. Crysencio Summerville then struck an 89th-minute winner to give the Yorkshire outfit their first victory in nine Premier League games, ending a four-match losing streak, as they moved out of the relegation zone, up to 15th place.

Marsch felt his side should never have been in the bottom three based on recent performances and was relieved that his side provided some much-needed points.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Jesse Marsch Manager of Leeds United before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Marsch said: “I think we should have never been in this situation, because I think we’ve been playing well and just not getting points. But, whatever, we’ve tried to maximise it, stay strong, stay calm and keep pushing.”

The win has eased the pressure on the Leeds boss but he is still the favourite to be the next Premier League boss to leave.

