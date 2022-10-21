Next Premier League manager to be sacked: Who will be next from Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton and Nottingham Forest bosses after Aston Villa dismiss Steven Gerrard
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch insists he still has the support of the club’s board after their winless run was stretched to seven games on Thursday night.
United only sit outside the Premier League drop zone on goal difference after Robin Koch’s own goal and Harvey Barnes’ strike condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Leicester City.
Luis Sinisterra hit the bar for Leeds but the visitors fell away dramatically in the second half as the Foxes climbed off the bottom of the table.
The travelling fans vented their fury at the end of a seventh winless game with some even chanting former manager Marcelo Bielsa’s name, forcing Marsch to defend himself.
He said: “The board, we are totally unified. That’s not an issue. One of the things I saw before I came was the way the board supported Marcelo for many years. I can only say I felt that same support.
“Everybody’s p****d off. We’re all feeling like we’re letting ourselves down but we’ve got to be ready to stop the bleeding and fight for each other on Sunday (against Fulham).
“It’s the first time I’ve heard that from fans. They have the right. I’m here doing what I can to help.
“It’s nothing against the fans, maybe I should go over to them next time no matter what, I need to say sorry to them. I know I’m supported by the club.”
After Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa on Thursday following their 3-0 loss to Fulham, Marsch has now been installed as the favourite to be the next manager to leave.
Leeds host Fulham on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.
Next Premier League manager to leave (correct as of 8.30am, October 21, 2022)
Jesse Marsch – 4/1
Brendan Rodgers – 5/1
Ralph Hasenhuttl – 5/1
Steve Cooper – 8/1
Roberto De Zerbi – 12/1
Thomas Frank – 14/1
Antonio Conte – 14/1
Frank Lampard – 14/1
David Moyes – 16/1
Marco Silva – 25/1
Patrick Vieira – 25/1
Jurgen Klopp – 25/1
Graham Potter – 33/1
Erik ten Hag – 33/1
Eddie Howe – 33/1
Mikel Arteta – 33/1
Pep Guardiola – 33/1