Nine Premier League players who could thrive on loan in the Championship - including Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa youngsters

Loan moves have become an ideal way for up and coming stars at Premier League clubs to showcase their abilities, rather than waiting for their chances in the early rounds of domestic cup competitions.

There are a number of young Premier League players on the fringes at their respective clubs, with loan deals providing the opportunity to bridge the gap between Under-23s football and the senior game.

If the recruitment is done right, loan deals can also prove fruitful for the clubs signing the youngsters on temporary deals.

Huddersfield Town showed last season how useful loans can be as they reached the Championship play-off final. They lost at Wembley to Nottingham Forest, who had also used the loan market wisely in their successful bid for promotion.

Morgan Gibbs-White enjoyed a fine season on loan at Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the forward's performances at Bramall Lane enough for Wolves to reportedly put a £25m price tag on the player.

With Huddersfield, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough having ambitions of challenging for the top six again, using the loan market shrewdly could be the difference between being serious challengers or falling away from contention.

With the transfer market open for business, we have picked out nine Premier League players who could use a loan move to the Championship...

1. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) The 22-year-old played 14 times for Leeds last season. Most of those appearances came in central midfield but he was also utilised at right-back. Leeds' two summer recruits occupy those positions, suggesting Shackleton's chances are to become more limited. Photo: Getty Images

2. Nat Phillips (Liverpool) The centre back joined Bournemouth on loan in January and made 17 appearances as the club was promoted to the Premier League. He is well down the pecking order at Anfield and needs regular game time - whether that be in the top flight or the Championship. Photo: Getty Images

3. Amad Diallo (Manchester United) The 19-year-old winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Cup winners Rangers. He is reportedly open to another loan move. He predominantly plays on the right of a front three but can play on the opposite flank as well as through the middle. Photo: Getty Images

4. Cameron Archer (Aston Villa) The 20-year-old joined Preston on loan in January, scoring seven goals in 20 games. He is reportedly in demand again from a number of Championship clubs, with Rangers also linked. He has scored four goals in his last four appearances for England Under-21s but Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to assess the player in pre-season first. Photo: Getty Images