No Hillsborough return for Kemar Roofe as Leeds United prepare for derby clash at Sheffield Wednesday

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kemar Roofe is ‘closing in’ on a return to the first-team squad - but he will again be missing for Friday’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

Roofe, outstanding during the first month of the Championship season, has been sidelined with a calf issue since the end of the last international break, with his last appearance coming in the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on August 31.

Leeds United boss, Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown remain longer-term casualties, with Gaetano Berardi (knee) - out since the draw with Boro - and Pablo Hernandez (hamstring), whose last appearance was in the 3-0 victory at Norwich City on August 25 - also still missing.

Bielsa, speaking ahead of the derby trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, said: “Bamford and Brown won’t be with us for a long time. Roofe is close to the first team, not immediately. Berardi and Pablo Hernandez are not as close.”

Meanwhile, Bielsa believes that White Rose rivals Wednesday will represent a tactical challenge, with the Argentine mindful of the Owls’ number of options - particularly offensively and midfield - and tactical flexibility.

He said: “I think they are a team who have many possibilities from a tactical point of view - from offensive midfielders and strikers.”