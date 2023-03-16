Javi Gracia says Leeds United have enough good players to cope without the injured Tyler Adams at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The midfielder has picked up a hamstring injury which will keep the United States of America captain out of their upcoming internationals, but if or for how long he will be out beyond that is not yet known.

For now, Gracia just wants others to step up, and says Liam Cooper is ready to play an important role on the pitch having yet to feature for the Spaniard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams' absence is a blow for a Whites side who travel a relegation rival in Wolves whose form has picked up considerably since the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, who took over during November/December's World Cup break.

Gracia is unsure at this stage if Patrick and Bamford and Rodrigo will be fit to play 90 minutes after recent injuries but he is not prepared to make absentees an excuse.

"Tyler is injured and at this moment he's with a specialist so we'll see how long he's out of the team," he said. "We have other players.

"All of us know Tyler is a key player for us but we have to manage with the squad we have.

"We have other players for the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I have more players, more options it is always better but I don't complain about it. I don't complain if Tyler is out or if I have to wait to find out the minutes Rodrigo can play.

"I have enough players to compete and play as well as possible.

"Thinking this way, we have to get the points in play. It's our mentality. We have enough players, very good players, and all of them are ready to compete and give their best.

"That is my concern and what we are thinking at this moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club captain Cooper's last appearance was in Jesse Marsch's final game as coach, at Nottingham Forest, and he has not even been involved in a matchday squad since. But his inclusion in Scotland's squad for this month's European Championship qualifiers is an indication he is fit and ready to play.

"He's ready," said the coach.