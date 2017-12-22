Pablo Hernandez welcomes Pawel Cibicki’s late introduction at Leeds United

PAWEL CIBICKI’s belated entry into Leeds United’s season has been worth the wait.

After joining late in the summer transfer window from Malmo, the 23-year-old had to be a patient man.

It is important now that the squad has 22 players and we need all of the players. When you have a lot of games you need more than just 11. Leeds United’s Pablo Hernandez

There were a couple of starts in the Carabao Cup, against Burnley and Leicester City, but those 144 minutes proved to be his only action for Leeds until a couple of Saturdays ago.

Then, following a first-half injury to Caleb Ekuban against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, the Swede found himself thrust into Championship action for the first time.

He did not disappoint with Cibicki creating one of Kemar Roofe’s three goals in a 3-1 victory that was followed by another assist for Pontus Jansson’s winner in the 1-0 triumph at home to Norwich City.

Cibicki’s dramatic impact in those last two outings means he has every chance of being named ahead of Pablo Hernandez again tomorrow when Hull City visit Elland Road.

Now fit again after hamstring trouble, Hernandez was disappointed to miss out on a starting place against the Canaries, but he also admits to being delighted for his team-mate.

“It is a good thing and I am happy for him,” said the Spaniard about Cibicki finally making his mark in a United shirt.

“It is important now that the squad has 22 players and we need all of the players.

“When you have a lot of games you need more than just 11. Pawel hasn’t played for a long time, but in the last two games he has been really good and this is very positive for the club and the team.

“Most important is the team. I am happy for him, I am happy with the results.”

As for his own fitness, Hernandez is eagerly looking forward to the busy festive period.

“I feel good. I came back in the last game and my fitness is very good,” he added. “I played 15 minutes on Saturday (as a substitute) and I have trained good again so I am ready for the next games. It is no problem.

“It was frustrating (to get the injury), but I can’t control this. Sometimes football is like this. I felt something in the game so I went out early. That made sure it wasn’t worse. I was only out for 15 days.

“It can happen to all players, but you focus on the recovery.”