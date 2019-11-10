Patrick Bamford’s ‘big personality’ applauded as calm but superior Leeds United delight Marcelo Bielsa

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa has praised the ‘big character’ of Patrick Bamford – who ended his goal drought with his first strike in 11 matches in Saturday’s Roses victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Jack Harrison celebrates scoring Leeds' second goal with Helder Costa. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A crowd of 35,567 saw Leeds register their fourth successive win at Elland Road in a 2-1 success – the first time they have achieved that feat since last Christmas – with Bamford putting the hosts in front with a penalty.

A second goal in consecutive home matches from Jack Harrison soon doubled United’s advantage and while Derrick Williams pulled a goal back before the break, Leeds extended their unbeaten sequence to five matches on a day when rivals West Brom, Preston North End, Nottingham Forest and Fulham all won.

On a first goal since August 24 for Bamford, who Bielsa kept faith with during his run without finding the net, the United chief said: “I think this player has a big character, a big personality. And he took the responsibility to score again and it was not easy for him.

“We have shown superiority. We received just one shot on our goal. After we scored twice, we had 10 or 12 chances, but in the first and in the second half we had a lot of spaces to attack and we did not take advantage of that as much as we could.”

Leeds are healthily placed in third spot heading into the latest international break, behind Preston on goal difference and two points adrift of Championship leaders West Brom.

Bielsa has stressed that the fortnight-long hiatus will be used to refreshen players physically and mentally ahead of the busy run to the turn of the year.

He added: “When you win, more than be happy, you are calm. And it is good in football to have a time to relax.

“First of all, the players have to rest. Even more because we don’t stop in December, the Championship continues. In 40 days we are going to have ten matches.

Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring from the penalty spot against Blackburn Rovers. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We are going to have some weeks with three matches a week.”