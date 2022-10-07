Patrick Viera reveals latest injury update on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen ahead of Leeds United Premier League clash
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has resumed training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United.
The 26-year-old missed last weekend’s controversial defeat to Chelsea with a calf problem but has now returned to training ahead of this weekend’s contest.
Andersen featured in all of Palace’s games before the international break, scoring in the 4-2 defeat at Manchester City.
He played in both of Denmark’s Nations League games as they lost to Croatia and defeated France but he was absent last weekend as the Premier League action resumed.
Nathaniel Clyne was forced off in the loss to Chelsea with an ankle injury in the first half.
Palace boss Patrick Viera said: “Joachim Andersen trained the last couple of days, it’s looking good.
“Nathan did his first training session with the team today. He’s progressing.”
Long-term absentee James McArthur is still expected to be out while Christopher Richards is out with a leg injury.
Leeds will be without Luis Sinisterra for the trip to London after he was sent off during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.