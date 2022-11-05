Crysencio Summerville fired Leeds’ late winner as they hit back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth in another roller-coaster encounter at Elland Road. Summerville was Leeds’ match-winner in last week’s shock win at Liverpool and he followed it up with another crucial strike that clinched back-to-back wins for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Bournemouth led 2-1 at the break after James Tavernier and Philip Billing had cancelled out Rodrigo’s early penalty. Leeds were booed off by some fans at half-time and it looked bleak for the hosts when Dominic Solanke put the Cherries 3-1 ahead early in the second period.

But substitute Sam Greenwood curled home Leeds’ second and skipper Liam Cooper headed them level before Summerville slammed home the winner with six minutes remaining.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United celebrates after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

And Merson feels that the belief shown by Leeds in the game highlights that the players are willing to fight for their manager.

"Fair play to the players, fair play to the fans and fair play to the manager," said Merson on Soccer Saturday.

"He has been getting a bit of stick. When you have got managers under pressure, you think if they lose this game that could be it.

"The players would run through a brick wall for him. That is the one thing you look at, if a manager is under pressure - are players working hard for that manager? They put in a proper shift today."

