Championship

Picking the BEST side on FIFA 20 from Yorkshire's Championship clubs - Featuring Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday & more

These days, whether it be kit releases or even a new player joining a club, every bit of news in football tends to leak well in advance of the intended date, and it appears that the massively popular FIFA football games are no different.

Here's a combined team, based on Futhead's leaked ratings given to Yorkshire's top Championship sides. To even things up a bit, we've allowed a maximum of THREE players from each side in the starting XI...

Overall rating: 75. Div: 74. Han: 76. Kic: 72. Ref: 74. Spec: 49. Pos: 73.

1. GK: Kiko Casilla - Leeds United

Overall rating: 74. Pac: 79. Sho: 48. Pas: 68. Dri: 71. Def: 70. Phy: 66.

2. RB: Florent Hadergjonaj - Huddersfield Town

Overall rating: 75. Pac: 71. Sho: 43. Pas: 63. Dri: 68. Def: 75. Phy: 75.

3. CB: Terence Kongolo - Huddersfield Town

Overall rating: 72. Pac: 63. Sho: 58. Pas: 54. Dri: 57. Def: 71. Phy: 79.

4. CB: Julian Borner - Sheffield Wednesday

