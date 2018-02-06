Picture Gallery: New Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom puts players through their paces at Thorp Arch

NEW Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom wasted no time earlier today when he got work with his players at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground.
Heckingbottom’s switch from Championship rivals Barnsley was confirmed by the club this morning, with the 40-year-old quickly introducing himself to staff and players before heading outside to get a first glimpse of his new charges in wintry conditions.
The new boss’s first game in charge will be a baptism of fire when he takes his team to Bramall Lane on Saturday for a Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United.
Both teams are looking to get themselves back in the play-off picture after slipping away from their promotion rivals in the past few weeks.
Leeds’ campaign has run aground after six league matches without victory and a 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday that spelled the end of Thomas Christiansen’s 35-game reign as head coach.
Heckingbottom was appointed swiftly by Leeds, with the club paying £500,000 to release him from a new contract he agreed with Barnsley only last Friday.
The former Reds chief is certainly jumping in at the deep end with Leeds also due to play top-six sides in the shape of Bristol City, Derby County and league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next five games after their trip to take on Chris Wilder’s Blades.