Player ratings: How Leeds United’s players performed in 4-3 defeat to Millwall

LEEDS UNITED suffered late agony at when they went down 4-3 to Millwall on an action-packed afternoon at Elland Road.

LATE BLOW: Millwall'sTom Elliott scores a late equaliser, their third goal. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The hosts went down to 10 men with the first-half sending off of captain Liam Cooper andc were trailing 2-0 at the break only to go 3-2 ahead after a rousing second-half rally, but Millwall were to have the final say. Leon Wobschall was on hand to rate the Leeds’ players’ performances - scroll down and see if you agree and add your own thoughts at the bottom.

Felix Wiedwald: Beaten three times, but made some key saves too. Handed minimal protection. 7.

Gaetano Berardi: Kept his discipline, but beaten by O’Brien for the opener and would recall the game particularly fondly. 6

Pontus Jansson: Toiled in the first half especially as Millwall enjoyed a beano and he and his defensive cohorts lacked conviction all game. 5.

DOWN THE LINE: Leeds United's Leeds Kemar Roofe is tackled by Millwall's Conor McLaughlin. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Liam Cooper: Spoke ahead of the game of the need for discipline. But his afternoon ended early after being penalised for a high challenge on Saville, which left the away bench incensed. 4.

Laurens De Bock: Decent debut and showed promise going forward. Not the defensive start he would have wanted, mind. 6

Ezgjan Alioski: Showed little flashes and displayed spirit on the restart, at least. 6.

Ronaldo Vieira: Taken off just before the interval as Leeds brought on Pennington to shore it up at the back. Outmuscled by Morison for the second goal. 5.

Kalvin Phillips: Another booking and now close to a ban. Difficult first half, but kept at it in the second. 6

Pablo Hernandez: At the heart of Leeds’ stirring second-half renaissance as Leeds’ offensive players fed off the crowd. 7

Kemar Roofe: Bundled in the leveller and much more involved in second half. 7

Pierre-Michel Lasogga: See-saw game. Two gilt-edged first half misses, but two excellent second-half strikes. Could and perhaps should have taken home the match-ball. 7

Substitutes: Matthew Pennington (Vieira 43). Solid enough, but blinked at the death. 5

Stuart Dallas (Roofe 74): 6

Conor Shaughnessy (Lasogga 83): 6

Not used: Andy Lonergan, Vurnon Anita, Hadi Sacko, Pawel Cibicki.

Millwall: Archer 6; McLaughlin 6 (Romeo 82, 6), Hutchinson 6, Cooper 6, Meredith 6 (Elliott 66, 7); Wallace 7, Saville 6, Williams 6, O’Brien 7 (Ferguson 63, 6); Morison 8, Gregory 7. Substitutes unused: Martin, Craig, Tunnicliffe, Thompson.

