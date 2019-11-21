Power rankings: Here's where your club stands as the action resumes

THE final international break of 2019 is now over and here is the state of play in the Yorkshire Post's Power Rankings list heading into the busy run-in to the end of the calendar year.

We have new leaders in Leeds United and also a big move for Rotherham United - with Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United both going strong.

Sheffield United: Unbeaten on the road.

Here's the list.

1: Leeds United LWDDWW (up three).

Unbeaten in five matches - with three wins in the process - and fifth in the Championship form guide, Leeds have set a nice platform going into the hectic end of year period.

2: Huddersfield Town WDDWWL (down one).

Suffered their first defeat in eight matches at Preston last time out, but still remain fourth in the second-tier form guide.

3: Rotherham United WLWWLW (up four).

The Millers are showing signs of getting it together after a mixed start to 2019-20.

They have won in four of their past seven games in all competitions - and seven in their last ten. Ranked in third spot in the six-match League One form guide.

4: Sheffield United LDWDWD (up one).

Going along very nicely indeed and rated at an impressive seventh in the Premier League's six-game form guide.

Still unbeaten on the road this season and possess the top-flight's fifth best away statistics.

5: Hull City LLWWWL (down three).

A home reverse to West Brom clipped the Tigers' wings a bit ahead of the international hiatus, but will not be unhappy to be hitting the road to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The Tigers have triumphed in three of their last four road trips and have suffered just one away defeat since the opening day of the season.

6: Bradford City WLWDLL (down three).

The Bantams will be glad to get back to League Two business after exiting the FA Cup and Leasing.com Trophy in recent times.

City make the long trip to Plymouth this weekend.

7: Doncaster Rovers WWLDDW (up one).

All told, Rovers - in a disrupted season through no fault of their own - have suffered just one loss in their past six outings in all competitions and are safely through to round two of the FA Cup.

8: Harrogate Town WWWLLD (down two).

Three matches without a win in all competitions, Harrogate - sixth in the National League form guide - drop down to eighth.

9: Sheffield Wednesday WDWDLD (unchanged).

Steady-away with just one loss in six and two in ten under the command of Garry Monk.

But with three draws in their past five matches - and just one win - the Owls will be conscious of the need to turn the one points into three as they aim to be among the Championship's movers and shakers.

10: FC Halifax Town LLLWLD (unchanged).

A bit of work to do for the Shaymen, whose sparkling early-season form has dipped a bit.

Still handily placed, even if they are 22nd in the National League's six-match form guide.

11: Middlesbrough LLDDLD (up one).

Move up a spot, courtesy of their gutsy draw at QPR last time out.

But the bigger picture is concerning for Boro, who are nine games without a win heading into Sunday's game with Hull. The Teessiders have taken just four points from the last 27 and are 22nd in the Championship's current form guide.

12: Barnsley LDDLDL (down one).

Prop up the rest after a damaging loss to relegation rivals Stoke, with new head coach Gerhard Struber facing a huge task to turn around the fortunes of the Reds, without a win in 16 matches in all competitions. Rock-bottom in the Championship's latest form guide.