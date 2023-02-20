Predictions computer on Leeds United's relegation fate after dropping into Premier League's bottom three at weekend

Data analysts are tipping Leeds United to escape Premier League relegation at the expense of Everton, despite the Toffees beating them 1-0 at the weekend.

Everton came out of the bottom three on Saturday with the managerless Whites dropping in but the number crunchers are predicting the roles will be reversed at the end of May.

Southampton – who are at Elland Road on Saturday – and Bournemouth also had big wins on Saturday but they are still expected to be the bottom two, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Cherries also moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers.

IN TROUBLE: Leeds United's Patrick Bamford after his side's 1-0 defeat at Everton

Position Team Points 12 Crystal Palace 43 13 Leicester City 43 14 West Ham United 40 15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 39 16 Nottingham Forest 38 17 Leeds United 37 18 Everton 36 19 Bournemouth 33 20 Southampton 33

All teams in the relegation battle have 15 matches to play between now and May 28. Positions 18th to 20th drop into the Championship for next season.

Leeds are predicted to collect 18 points from those games.

Its overall conclusion is that Leeds will stay above the dotted line by one point.

Seven days ago they were given a 24 per cent chance of relegation, with the analysts predicting they would be five points clear. Now the chances of going down have leapt to 36 per cent.

