Predictions computer on Leeds United's relegation fate after dropping into Premier League's bottom three at weekend

Everton came out of the bottom three on Saturday with the managerless Whites dropping in but the number crunchers are predicting the roles will be reversed at the end of May.
Southampton – who are at Elland Road on Saturday – and Bournemouth also had big wins on Saturday but they are still expected to be the bottom two, according to FiveThirtyEight.
The Cherries also moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers.
|Position
|Team
|Points
|12
|Crystal Palace
|43
|13
|Leicester City
|43
|14
|West Ham United
|40
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|39
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|17
|Leeds United
|37
|18
|Everton
|36
|19
|Bournemouth
|33
|20
|Southampton
|33
All teams in the relegation battle have 15 matches to play between now and May 28. Positions 18th to 20th drop into the Championship for next season.
Leeds are predicted to collect 18 points from those games.
Using their ratings for each team, FiveThirtyEight simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.
Its overall conclusion is that Leeds will stay above the dotted line by one point.
Seven days ago they were given a 24 per cent chance of relegation, with the analysts predicting they would be five points clear. Now the chances of going down have leapt to 36 per cent.
West Ham United, currently a place above Leeds in 18th, are also tipped to be safe, finishing 14th with 40 points.