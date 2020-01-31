Premier League DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Leeds United target's £20m Prem move 'HELD UP' over personal terms, Sheffield United 'set' to confirm another signing, Manchester United fail in £20m bid

Deadline day is finally here, and Premier League clubs have just a matter of hours to complete their business.

Premier League clubs are scrambling to make the signings they need for the rest of the season, and it is the final day in which they can do so. Jarrod Bowen, Olivier Giroud and Joshua King are some of the big names expected to move on deadline day, and it is sure to be a wild one. Stick right here for all of the latest news, hit F5 or refresh to see the very latest updates as soon as they come in.