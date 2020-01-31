Premier League DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Manchester United 'agree terms' on shock striker signing, will Leeds target Bowen miss out on Prem move?

We have a few hours left of deadline day, and Jarrod Bowen's situation is dominating the headlines. Manchester United could land a shock striker.

Premier League clubs are scrambling to make the signings they need for the rest of the season, and it is the final day in which they can do so. Jarrod Bowen is a big name expected to move on deadline day, and it is sure to be a wild one. Stick right here for all of the latest news, hit F5 or refresh to see the very latest updates as soon as they come in.