Premier League DEADLINE DAY RECAP: Ighalo signs for Manchester United, West Ham wait on Jarrod Bowen

Deadline day live
Deadline day live
0
Have your say

Manchester United have landed their striker, and Jarrod Bowen is running out of time to complete his move to West Ham United.

The January transfer window is closed, and we are waiting to hear on a last couple of deals including Jarrod Bowen's proposed move to West Ham United. It was a hectic day, with Joshua King initially looking likely to move from Bournemouth to Manchester United. In the end it was Odion Ighalo who made the move, and the Old Trafford club finally have their striker. To check the action out as it happened, scroll down and have a look.