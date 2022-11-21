The Premier League has apologised to supporters for the delay in confirming their broadcast picks for January.

Last week, it was confirmed that two Leeds United games would be moved for television coverage at the start of 2023. The Whites’ trip to Aston Villa has been moved to Friday, January 13 at 8pm while their home meeting with Brentford will now be at 2pm on Sunday, January 22. Both matches will be on Sky Sports.

The league has issue an apology to supporters over the delay in communicating the fixtures and has promised “more effective communication” in the future.

The TV selections for both December and January were due to be released in October with a host of clubs across the division impacted by the delay.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: A General view inside Leeds United's Elland Road is seen through a TV camera prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “The Premier League fixtures that have been selected for live television broadcast in the United Kingdom in January 2023 have been released.

“The Premier League apologises to supporters for the delay in announcing these fixtures and understands their frustrations. Finalising these particular selections took longer than expected due to difficulties obtaining relevant local stakeholder approvals.

“The League is committed to working with supporters to ensure more effective communication in advance of future fixture announcements and reiterates its apology for the delay on this occasion.”

January TV selections

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 13 January

8pm: Aston Villa v Leeds (Sky Sports)

Saturday 14 January

12:30pm: Man Utd v Man City (BT Sport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

5:30pm: Brentford v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

Sunday 15 January

2pm: Newcastle v Fulham (Sky Sports)

4:30pm: Spurs v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 21 January

12:30pm: Liverpool v Chelsea (BT Sport)

5:30pm: Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 January

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm: Leeds v Brentford (Sky Sports)

4:30pm Arsenal v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday 23 January